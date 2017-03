The Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Ibrahim Garab, has confirmed Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi State, graduated from the school.

Mr. Garba made the confirmation at the investigative hearing hearing of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges on Monday.

He said, “From records, Mr. Melaye ‘formerly known as Daniel Jonah Melaye’ graduated from ABU with Third Class BA Geography in 2000.”

Mr. Melaye said he later changed his name.