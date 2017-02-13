Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated Mohammed Farmajo on his election as President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Mr. Osinbajo also congratulated the people of Somalia on the successful conclusion of their electoral process, which he described as an important step in consolidating democracy and fully restoring law and order in the country.

He affirmed that Nigeria remained committed to supporting the peace, security, stability and development in Somalia. He said he looked forward to working with President Farmajo on other key areas of shared interests and mutual concerns such as the fight against terrorism and security-sector reforms.

The acting president noted the successful efforts of the Somali security forces and the African Union Mission in Somali (AMISON) and their invaluable role in ensuring a safe and secure environment during the electoral process.

According to him, the successful election in Somalia is a landmark achievement for the people of Somalia in particular and Africans in general.

Mr. Osinbajo said with the Somalia election, Africa is marching forward with democracy across all of its frontiers.

He wished the new government a successful tenure to usher in long-lasting stability and prosperity to the Somali people.