Aliko Dangote, founder and chairman of the Dangote Group has emerged the 105 richest man in the world; dropping from the 51st position; though he is still the richest person in Africa with a fortune of $12.2 billion down from $15.4 billion in 2016, , according to Forbes latest ranking in 2017.

it is no news or surprise that our very own Aliko Dangote has been a part of the forbes top 100 richest men in the world for quite a while now, though as the recently released top 100 says differently, we are left to wonder why, or ask the reason for this. do we blame it on the recession? or on the rate of naira in the market?

Dangote has diverse investment in sugar, cement, flour and beverage among others, he founded and chairs Dangote Cement, the continent’s largest cement producer and owns about 90 percent person of publicly-traded Dangote Cement through a holding company.

Dangote Cement produces over 44 million metric tons annually and plans to increase its output 33 percent by 2020, also owns stakes in publicly-traded salt, sugar and flour manufacturing companies.

He shared the 105 position with three (3) other billionaires which include, Petr Kellner of Czech Republic, Jim Kennedy and Blair Parry-Okeden; both of the United States (US), all with net worth of N12.2 billion respectively.

The second African behind Dangote is Nicky Oppenheimer of South Africa with a net worth of $7.0 billion, he came in 199 alongside Silvio Berlusconi, the Italian media mogul.

Nigeria’s Mike Adenuga, the telecoms and oil & Gas magnate came in 250 in position with a net worth of $5.8 billion alongside a host of others.

Bill Gates takes the spot for world’s richest for the fourth year in a row, and the richest person in the world for 18 out of the past 23 years with a fortune of $86 billion, up from $75 billion last year. That’s quite a lot of money

Forbes stated that it was a record year for the richest people on earth, as the number of billionaires jumped 13 percent to 2,043 from 1,810 last year, the first time ever that Forbes has pinned down more than 2,000 ten-figure-fortunes.

According to Forbes, their total net worth rose by 18 percent to $7.67 trillion, also a record. The change in the number of billionaires up 233 since the 2016 list was the biggest in the 31 years that Forbes has been tracking billionaires globally. “Gainers since last year’s list outnumbered losers by more than three to one,” Forbes said in its report.