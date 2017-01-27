Fiery preacher, Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) has threatened to sue the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly attempting to arrest him in Ado Ekiti.

Operatives of the DSS were alleged to have stormed the hotel room of the pastor in Adebayo area of the state capital on Wednesday and attempted to force their way to his room to arrest him.

They were, however, resisted by security men of the hotel that insisted on knowing their mission. Minutes later, Governor Ayodele Fayose led a rescue mission to the hotel forcing the operatives to flee the scene.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday, the chamber of Olayiwola Afolabi & Co said it has the blessing of Suleiman to take legal action against the DSS claiming “exemplary damages for its politically motivated moves against our client.”

Lead counsel of the company, Olayiwola Afolabi in company with William Usman, described the action of the DSS as “a Luciferic attack on a harmless, innocent and trustworthy citizen.”

Afolabi said they were baffled that their client, who is a public figure, was not just simply invited to clarify his statement, but chose a commando style to harass their client.

The Director of Media, OFM, Dr. Sule Emmanuel and Coordinator, Legal team, Samuel Amune yesterday assured that Suleiman was safe.

The church explained: “Suleiman was forced to call on Christians to defend themselves against these killers since the spate of killings, rather than abate, had been on the rise. Interestingly, the call by the man of God now became the focus of the Nigerian government, despite the fact that it evidently had failed to protect her people. It is now determined to exploit the instruments of the state to go after the man of God.