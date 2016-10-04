The Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, on Tuesday, found former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe, guilty of false declaration of asset.

Orubebe had been standing trial on a one-count charge of false asset declaration.

The Federal Government had claimed that Orubebe, who was a minister under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, committed the offence while he was a public officer.

But chairman of the tribunal, Danladi Umar, in his judgement, ruled:“‎I hereby seize, on behalf of the federal government, the property known as plot 2057.

“The prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, and all evidence tendered are admitted.”

The tribunal chairman held that Orubebe committed an offence for not declaring a piece of property in Abuja, which the former minister claimed he had sold.