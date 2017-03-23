Thursday, the Belgian police intercepted a speeding car that was moving towards a busy shopping area and refused to stop.

Registered in France, the car was driving “at a very high speed” in central Antwerp, Belgium’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office said.

French President Francois Hollande called the incident “an attempted terrorist attack.”

When soldiers attempted to intercept the vehicle, it fled,” the prosecutor’s office said. “At different times, pedestrians were put at risk.

Authorities eventually managed to stop the French driver and detain him. Weapons were found inside the vehicle, officials said.

“He was looking to kill people and to cause something dramatic,” Hollande said in a statement.

The incident comes one day after an attack in London — which started with a driver plowing into people with a vehicle — killed three people.

