Pop superstar Beyoncé has announced she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

In a shock announcement the Crazy in Love-singer posted a photo to her Instagram page of her posing in her underwear cradling her new baby bump.

She wrote: “We would like to share our love and happiness.

“We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Twins: Beyoncé and Jay Z will have two new additions to the family. (Beyoncé Instagram) (Beyoncé Instagram )

The star couple already have five-year-old Blue Ivy.

Within 30 minutes the post had garnered more than 1.4 million likes.

The singer, 35, famously revealed she was pregnant with her daughter Blue Ivy at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2011 during a live performance.

Prior to this, she suffered a miscarriage and used the experience to write “the saddest song” of her life.

Beyonce married rapper Jay Z, real name Shawn Carter, in 2008 after a five-year relationship following several collaborations, including on her 2003 hit Crazy In Love.