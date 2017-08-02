Boko Haram terrorists have attacked a community in Adamawa State, killing at least seven people.

According to reports, the insurgents attacked Mildo community, Madagali Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday morning.

Boko Haram has stepped up attacks in the northeast in recent times. Last week, the insurgents attacked an oil exploration team in the Lake Chad region; over 50 people reportedly died in that attack.

Three of the explorers from the University of Maiduguri are still in captivity of the terrorists.

