Suspected Boko Haram members attacked communities in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State kidnapping 10 people, an official has said.

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in Borno, said the terrorists invaded Konduga and abducted four women and six youths.

Mr. Abdullahi told the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri on Tuesday that the insurgents had also invaded Mittiri, Akalli and Arribbari villages in the same Konduga local government area.

“Our intelligence report had indicated that the insurgents are now operating in Dalla Fatimiri on about 10 motorcycles.

“Our men of Anti-vandalism and Intelligence Unit of the Command on Friday reported the kidnapping of four youths in Kalari village in Konduga local government area,” he said.

He explained that the remnants of the insurgents were desperately recruiting more youth to sustain their fight in the state, having been effectively decimated and degraded by the Nigerian military.

“This is a clarion call to Nigerians to be on the alert at all times and always report any suspicious activities around them to the security agencies.

“Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who are desperate to return to their liberated communities should desist from living in areas that are not properly secured by armed personnel,” the commandant stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Internally Displaced Persons from Konduga, a town located few kilometers away from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, have been returning home with the hope of rebuilding their lives.

Millions of people have been displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency since 2009, while about 100,000 have been killed, according to official estimates.

Hundreds of people including scores of female secondary school students kidnapped in 2014 from their school in Chibok, Borno State, are still being held by the Boko Haram.