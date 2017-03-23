Just merely hours after the London attack at the parliament house with people dead and injured, ISIS claims responsibility of the attack though no evidence of links have been provided.

Eight people have been arrested in raids round Britain as police are investigating the attack as an ISIS- affiliated news agency claimed that the group was behind the havoc.

Theresa May, Prime Minister publicized that the culprit was a British born and has been linked to violent extremism as she addressed the parliament a day after it was locked down when its perimeter was breached by the offender.

May also stated the attacker had been investigated by security services but was regarded as a “peripheral figure.” Authorities did not know he was about to mount an assault, she said.

Britain’s most senior counter terror police officer said inquiries were continuing in London, Birmingham and elsewhere after the lone attacker plowed a car into crowds of people before stabbing a police officer dead in the grounds of the UK Parliament.

A tweet from ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq said the attacker was “a soldier” of ISIS inspired by its message. However, ISIS has provided no evidence for any direct links to the assailant, whom it did not name.

The first civilian victim was identified as a teacher, Aysha Frade, originally from Spain.

In a bold speech, May vowed that Britain’s freedoms and liberties would remain undiminished.

“Yesterday an act of terrorism tried to silence our democracy. But today we meet as normal — as generations have done before us, and as future generations will continue to do — to deliver a simple message: we are not afraid. And our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism. “And we meet here, in the oldest of all Parliaments, because we know that democracy — and the values it entails — will always prevail.”

She said the police officer who was killed in the attack, PC Keith Palmer was “every inch a hero and his actions will never be forgotten.”

May said Wednesday’s attacker was born in Britain and was investigated “some years ago” in relation to concerns about “violent extremism.” But he was not part of the “current intelligence picture.”

May said the current threat level for Britain — which has been at severe, the second highest, for some time — would not be raised to critical because there was no specific intelligence that an attack was imminent. Since 2013, police, security and intelligence agencies have successfully disrupted 13 separate terrorist plots in Britain, she said.

“We know the threat from Islamist terrorism is very real. But while the public should remain utterly vigilant they should not and will not be cowed by this threat,” she said.