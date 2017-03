Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corparation (NNPC) Andrew Yakubu was granted bail in Abuja on Tuesday

Mr. Yakubu was arrested by the anti-graft EFCC after about $9.8 million cash was found in what is believed to be a safe house of a sort in Kaduna.

He was granted a bail of N300million by the court and asked to produce two sureties.

More details soon..