27 people have been nominated by President Muhammad Buhari as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Bukola Saraki, Senate president, on Thursday read a letter from the presidency which requested the confirmation of the 27 nominees in compliance with the provision of the section 14(3)(a) of the third schedule to the 1999 constitution.

The letter, seen was dated February 27 and signed by Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo at the time he was acting on President Muhammadu Buhari’s behalf but the letter was at the office of Mr. Saraki on Tuesday, February.

As of The 4th of March, 33 States have been without RECs, who head the operations of the Independent National Electoral Commission at sub-national units, the commission confirmed. Therefore, even when the 27 nominees are confirmed, six states will still not have RECs.

Below is the full list of 27 nominees and their states.