Bullion Green, an emerging eco-company and consultancy has partnered with the Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) to train their staff and personnel in the art of compost creation.

The Training of Trainers (TOT) program which commenced on the 21st of February 2017, engaged participants in a comprehensive, distributive learning process tailored to build the knowledge and skills required to effectively deliver quality training to farmers and entrepreneurs across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The program will help farmers reduce farm waste, save money and improve crop yield by teaching them how to recycle decomposed organic materials into rich compost.

“This program is highly beneficial as it will help reduce farmers’ reliance on chemical fertilizers” said Chiemezie Okeke-Ojiudu, founder of Bullion Green. He also stated that the program will help bring sustainable development and employment to the six area councils of the FCT.

Titled “Transforming Waste to Green Gold”, the program focuses on the agricultural, environmental and financial benefits of composting, for a cleaner, greener and smarter city.

BULLION GREEN is an emerging eco-company with a high degree of specialization in eco, agro and energy consulting and investing. Bullion green was borne out of a drive for eco-sustainability in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.