Efe has emerged the winner of the Big Brother Nigeria House, #BBNaija, which ended at 9.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Efe beat the multi-talented and actress Bisola to win the N25 million star prize and a brand new Kia Sorento SUV.

Efe, an upcoming rap artiste, appeared to be the `favorite’ of so many Nigerian celebrities.

Music legend, 2Baba (Innocent) Idibia; and Mavin/Roc Nation singer, Tiwa Savage; performed at the live eviction show.

At the last eviction, 11 million votes were recorded, Efe coming on top with 57.61% of the votes making him the winner.

The Big Brother Nigeria 2017 began in January. It had seen the eviction of nine housemates, Bally, Bassey, CocoIce, Gifty, Kemen, Miyonse, Soma, ThintallTony, Uriel, Mavis, Debbie Rise and TBoss.

Two fake housemates Jon and Ese were also shown the door.

On Monday, all the surviving housemates took turns to thank Nigerians for spending their money to vote for them.