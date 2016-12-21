German police are searching for a Tunisian man in connection with the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

The new suspect is aged 21 or 23 and is known by three different names, according to German media.

Officers identified the suspect after finding asylum office papers believed to belong to the attacker under the driver’s seat of the truck that crashed into the market.

Der Spiegel, which did not cite its sources, said the document was in the name of Anis A., born in Tataouine in 1992.

Previously, police arrested a Pakistani man who arrived in Germany a year ago.

But they released him after saying they thought they had the wrong man, and no forensic evidence linked him to the vehicle.