German Police named new suspect for Christmas market attacks
German police are searching for a Tunisian man in connection with the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

The new suspect is aged 21 or 23 and is known by three different names, according to German media.

Officers identified the suspect after finding asylum office papers believed to belong to the attacker under the driver’s seat of the truck that crashed into the market.

Der Spiegel, which did not cite its sources, said the document was in the name of Anis A., born in Tataouine in 1992.

A manhunt is under way

An elderly man lays down a candle in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, two days after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Twelve people were killed days before Christmas (Picture: AP)

Overall view shows the area of the Christmas market area and the destroyed booths targeted by an attack with a truck ago in front of the Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedaechtniskirche (Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church) in Berlin on December 21, 2016. German police on December 21, 2016 stepped up their hunt for the driver of a truck that ploughed through a Berlin Christmas market, in a deadly assault claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group. / AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSENODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images
The attack caused panic in the Christmas market (Picture: Getty)

Previously, police arrested a Pakistani man who arrived in Germany a year ago.

But they released him after saying they thought they had the wrong man, and no forensic evidence linked him to the vehicle.

