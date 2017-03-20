It was reported by emergency officials that about 20 students died in a strange accident after trees fell while they were swimming at the popular tourist beauty spot Kintampo waterfalls, in Ghana, on a Sunday afternoon.

The Ghana national fire service spokesman Prince Billy Anaglate stated that the “unusual incident” happened on a Sunday afternoon, when a group of high school students were swimming at the Kintampo waterfalls, the highest waterfall in the country, in the Brong-Ahafo region.

Anaglate also stated that the reason for the trees toppling and falling was a result of a storm that happened at that time.

“They were swimming in the river when there was a storm, a windy atmosphere that had uprooted some of the trees, and they had fallen on some of them – those who were apparently swimming,” Anaglate said.

Eighteen students died at the scene while two others died in hospital, Anaglate said, adding that 11 more were receiving treatment for injuries, including one of the school administrators in charge of the trip.

A witness present told Ghana Starr News radio: “A huge tree fell at the top when the rains began and crashed the revelers. Most of them are students of the Wenchi senior high school, while others are tourists. We are trying to save those who are trapped by cutting the trees with chainsaws.”

The country’s tourism minister, Catherine Abelema Afeku, said in a statement: “We extend our condolences to the families of the dead and pray for the injured.”

The Kintampo waterfalls are surrounded by woodland and are located on the Pumpum river, a tributary of the Black Volta.