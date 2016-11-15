Lagos Fashion and Design Week (LFDW) is a multi-day event platform that aims to drive the Nigerian and ultimately, the African fashion industry; by bringing together buyers, consumers and the media to view the current collections of African designers in Lagos, Nigeria.

As a leading fashion event on the African calendar, LFDW leads the way with initiatives that supports, strengthens and develops the industry. Beyond the runway, the annual event provides a physical platform that’s gradually re-positioning the industry as a useful tool for commerce and creativity in Nigeria.

With this being said, The Abuja Times will be highlighting the Abuja Designers who participated in this year’s edition.

Wanger Ayu is an eponymous Nigerian brand for the fashion savvy.

Belois Couture:

The Abuja based brand draws inspiration from the timeless and glamorous elegance of the 1920’s and 1950’s create designs that are original, unique, and are greatly influenced by the elegance, youthfulness and versatility of the 70’s and 80’s.

DZYN:

Dzyn is a well established womens fashion retailer, specializing in pret-a-porter (ready to wear) garments; with a focus on style, drawing on creativity and inspiration from Nigerian, African and International style. Dzyn believes in infusing classic garmenting with current trends, always considering affordability and paying attention to quality.

Style Temple: