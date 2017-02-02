New research shows that people that are living with HIV may be more prone to developing diabetes.

Although the number of people being diagnosed with HIV has fallen dramatically in the past decade, the deadly virus still affects more than 3.5 million individuals in Nigeria. Diabetes is also a serious health concern in the country.

The condition affects more than 29 million people in the country. New research links the two conditions, suggesting that adults with HIV are predisposed to developing diabetes. The list of currently known risk factors for diabetes includes obesity and a lack of physical activity, being 45 years old or above, having a family history of the disease, or having gestational diabetes.

New research, however – published in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care – suggests that the list may have to be amended to include HIV infection.

The researchers found that diabetes risk is significantly higher among adults with HIV than in the general population. Specifically, 1 in 10 adults with the virus, had diabetes, half of whom had type 2 diabetes. Overall, after adjusting for all the variables, the diabetes prevalence was 3.8 percent higher among HIV-infected individuals than in the general population.

The authors caution that their study is purely observational, so they cannot draw any conclusions regarding cause and effect. They also add that given the high efficacy of modern treatment, individuals that are HIV-positive live well into old age, when they become vulnerable to serious illnesses.