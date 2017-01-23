The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution spokesman, Mr John Onyi, explained in a press release on Thursday, 19th of January, the reasons for the power outage the customers of PHED have been experiencing since Monday, 6th of January, Spark reports.

He stated that the power outage was as a result of a partial system failure from the national grid. Also, when the grid was restored, there was a fire outbreak at Afam, further crippling power supply in PHED’s franchise areas.

He also stated in the press release that repairs on the affected equipment at the transmission switch yard have already begun by its technical crew in addition to the stabilisation of the system from the national grid.