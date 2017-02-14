President Muhammadu Buhari spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump on the telephone on Monday afternoon, according to the State House.

According to Mr. Buhari’s special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, Mr. Trump requested the call.

Mr. Buhari spoke to his American counterpart from his current residence in London, where he is receiving medical treatment.

Mr. Adesina said the call between the two statesmen was “cordial,” adding that the Nigerian president congratulated Mr. Trump on his electoral victory and recent cabinet appointments.

The two presidents primarily discussed ways to improve cooperation between the U.S. and Nigeria in order to more effectively combat terrorism. Mr. Trump assured Mr. Buhari that the two countries would work out a deal that would provide Nigeria with adequate military supplies to assist in the fight against Boko Haram.

Mr. Adesina said that the American president commended Mr. Buhari on the progress his government has made in its war with Boko Haram and on securing the release of 24 of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls.

Mr. Trump also invited Mr. Buhari to meet with him in person in Washington at a later date.