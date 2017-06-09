LAGOS 26th & ABUJA 29th, June 2017 – Remy Martin, would be hosting a first-of-its-kind event attraction in Nigeria. This innovative event exhibit aptly themed “AT THE CLUB WITH REMY MARTIN ALL-STAR – THE LIVE EXTRAVANGA EDITION”, is set to bring the very best of entertainment in conjunction with the best Clubs and lounges in Lagos on the 26th and Abuja the Nation’s Capital on the 29th of June 2017.

The attraction is designed to host valued brand clients and guests in a purpose designed would class mega nightclub style theatre space.

When guests step inside the theater, they will be surrounded by high-definition screens and state-of-the-art technology, and will be treated to an awe-inspiring live dance, musical, and multimedia experience. The 5 hour party/show executively produced by Remy Martin

Nigeria, will invite guest to immerse themselves in the REMY MARTIN ALL STARS LIVE EXTRAVANGA magical experience, and for many would be the first time to know what it feels like to enjoy a world class Las Vega style production, but only this time Vegas would be coming to Nigeria.

For more information about Remy Martin All-Stars Live Extravaganza, follow us on social media Facebook, Instagram and twitter @remymartinng.