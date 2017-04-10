Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, a Federal High Court has challenged the jurisdiction of an Ikeja High Court to hear the ongoing corruption charge brought against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissions, EFCC.

Robert Clarke, Mrs. Ofili-Ajumogobia’s new lead defense counsel, dared the court’s jurisdiction on Monday in an application brought before Justice Hakeem Oshodi.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Clarke, a new addition to Mrs. Ofili-Ajumogobia’s defense team, has joined Olawale Akoni to defend the embattled judge.

Odein Ajumogobia, the brother-in-law to the judge and a former Minister of Petroleum Resources and Foreign Affairs, was also in court to lend support.

Ifedayo Adedipe, the defence counsel to Godwin Obla, Mrs. Ofili-Ajumogobia’s co-defendant, asked the court to hear the application alongside the suit in order to speed up the trial.

“My Lord, it is my humble submission that having regard to the Administration of Criminal Justice Law that this issue is taken with the substantive suit even though it is a joint trial.

“This is the argument of the first defendant and not of the second defendant,” he said.

Justice Oshodi did not grant Mr. Adedipe’s request but adjourned the case until April 28 for ruling on Clarke’s application.