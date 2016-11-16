The chairman of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Senator Ahmed Yerima, has bemoaned the low rate of activities at the Onne Port Complex, Port Harcourt, which he said was as a result of the current economic situation in the country.

The chairman who was elated over the massive investment, high quality and giant infrastructural development deployed by the port concessionaire, Intels Nigeria Limited, also lamented the activities of certain port operators who refused to adhere to the terms of the concession agreements.

He, however, vowed that the committee would ensure that all revenue accruable to the government account was paid accordingly, saying that the committee would ensure that all concessionaires operated within the ambit of their agreements.

Ahmed observed that some port operators engaged in activities they did not bid for during the port concessioning in 2006, thereby short-changing the federal government of its accruable revenue from the maritime sector.

He also stated that the committee is working assiduously “to look into the concession agreement records to ensure that the proper things are done.”

He also assured that oil and gas businesses will continue to be carried out at the Onne Port Complex since such transactions were meant to happen at the facility.

The senator said that following the meetings between stakeholders within the Niger Delta and President Muhammad Buhari, “Oil and gas businesses will come here since oil and gas businesses are located in this port (Onne).”