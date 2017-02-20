THE SM JURY TO HOLD AT THE U.S EMBASSY-REGISTER NOW

6TH FEBRUARY 2017

The Panelists to speak at the fourth of the SM Jury has been unveiled. For the first time, American Investor and Managing Director of Tech-Stars in Atlanta, Tyler Scriven will join Nigerian thoughts leaders to impact knowledge during the Social Media Week on Tuesday 28th February, 2017 at the Information Resource Center of the U.S Embassy in Lagos.

Tagged, ”Building Your Digital Empire”, Public Relations Consultant and the Convener of the Social Media Jury, Tonia Odili said ‘The SM Jury will help in re-positioning Nigerian entrepreneurs in the international market space”.

Digital sphere is changing the way organizations use and think about their businesses, transiting from a traditional driven process in innovation, revenue generation and market growth.

Other Panelists to speak at the event include Award winning Artiste and Entertainment Entrepreneur, Sound Sultan, Blogger and Social Media Activist, Japheth Omojuwa, Entertainment Consultant and Social Media Influencer, Bizzle Osikoya, Tosin Ajibade (OloriSupergirl), Blossom Ozurumba (Author), CEO Erdters, Abiola Fabio and the Brand Activation Lead of Google, Lanre Aina

Attendance is free.

Interested participants are expected to send in their details to toniaodili@smjury.org.

Join the conversation with the hashtag #SMWSMJURY.

For more information, please visit www.smjury.org.

The SM Jury is proudly supported by the U.S Embassy, SDK, Bella Naija, Ingressive and top rising finger foods confectionery in Lekki, Trills Grill.