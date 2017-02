A soldier on duty at a shopping mall near the Louvre museum in Paris opened fire on a man who attempted to attack him with a knife, local media reports said Friday.

The man was seriously injured, BFMTV said.

The French Interior Ministry tweeted that there was an ongoing “serious security incident” near the Louvre. BFMTV said the Louvre was evacuated and local metro stations closed.

More details to come.