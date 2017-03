Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan have been nominated by President Buhar to fill in the vacant ministerial positions in the Federal Executive Council.

Mr. Ocheni is from Kogi State which has not had anyone in the FEC, as constitutionally required, since the death of James Ochonu in an accident last year.

Mr. Hassan, Gombe State, is to replace Amina Mohammed who left Nigeria’s public service to take up responsibility at the United Nations.

Senate President Bukola Saraki read President Buhari’s letter, requesting screening and confirmation of the two ministerial nominees at the plenary on Wednesday.

That came barely 24 hours after the Senate suspended confirmation of the 27 persons nominated as Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission in protest against the refusal of Mr. Buhari to sack Ibrahim Magu as the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission despite his repeated rejection by the lawmakers.