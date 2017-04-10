it has been confirmed that not less than five policemen and two soldiers, including an Army Captain were killed by suspected militants on Sunday morning in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

It was confirmed by a source that the body of the murdered Captain who was merely identified as Muhammad, and the other victims were removed from the scene.

It was also collected that the militants had struck at Woodland Estate, close to the Isawo creeks and engaged security personnel in a gun duel. It is nevertheless, unclear if there are casualties on the part of the militants.

In the meantime, the new Assistant Inspector-General of Police in Charge of Zone II, which covers Lagos and Ogun states, Adamu Ibrahim, has activated a Response and Intelligence Team to Ikorodu area.

Although the spokesperson for the zone, Dolapo Badmus, did not confirm the number of casualties, she told Channels Television that a team of anti-kidnapping operatives has been deployed to the area to forestall a reoccurrence and arrest the suspects.

The militants, whose stocks in trade are kidnapping and oil theft, were chased out of the area in August 2016 by the Task Force, after several bloody clashes in the community.

Scores of people were allegedly killed during the clashes between militants and residents of Isawo community, before the Joint Military Task Force was deployed to the area.