It was confirmed by the Swedish Security Service that at the least two people were killed when a truck was driven into pedestrians on the busiest street in the center of Stockholm.

A large number of people were injured in the attack, which happened just before 3 p.m. local time on Friday. People were seen fleeing the area in panic.

Police in Stockholm have urged people to stay at home and avoid the city center. Parliament and the Stockholm subway were placed in lockdown as all train services in and out of Stockholm Central Station were halted and people were evacuated, the Swedish state railway company said.

“Sweden has been attacked,” Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters “Everything indicates this is a terror attack.”

Lofven said the government was doing everything possible to help the security services. “We are thinking about the victims their families and friends and those who were injured,” he said.”

According to eyewitness Veronica Durango, the driver “put his foot on the gas and ran through the crowd.”

“He came from Olof Palmes Street and drove down to Drottninggatan,” Durango told CNN in a phone interview.

“It was like he was driving through paper. It’s like it was nothing. I can’t even believe how a person could do such a thing. And then he just kept on going. I was in shock.”

Local media reported that the truck used in the attack had been hijacked earlier. Security services launched an investigation into whether more than one people were involved in carrying out the attack.

“Plenty of people have been injured and some have died in the attack that just hit Stockholm,” said Nina Odermalm Schei, head of press for the security service.

“We are still trying to determine who the attacker was, if the attack was carried by one or more people and the number of injured.”

She declined to say the attack was terrorism: “We are treating it as an attack, without specifications.”

Carl Bildt, the former prime minister of Sweden, wrote on Twitter: “Steal a lorry or a car and then drive it into a crowd. That seems to be the latest terrorist method, Berlin, London, and now Stockholm.”