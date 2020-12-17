10 vehicles confiscated as FCTA begins removal of illegal marts

AS part of measures to ensure seamless vehicular traffic, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday began intensive removal of illegal car marts along corridors of major roads in the nation’s capital.

Officials drawn from the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Development Control Department, Parks and Recreation Department and Security Services Department, accompanied by security operatives, cleared illegal car marts in Gudu, Apo and Area 1-10 , all within Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

No fewer than 10 cars and a truck were impounded from illegal car mart hotspots located off Oladipo Diya Road, Abdulsalam Abubakar Road in Gudu District, Apo NEPA junction, Area 1 to 10.

Speaking during the exercise, the leader of the joint task force, Wadata Aliyu Bodinga, said the removal followed the expiration of a vacation directive to illegal car mart dealers in the city.

Bodinga, who is also the director of DRTS, said the directorate is working with FCTA relevant departments and security agencies to rid the city of impediments to traffic in the territory.

He noted that there was substantial compliance, especially in Gudu, where hitherto more than 300 vehicles littered the corridors of the highway, but not a single one was seen, as all of them have been removed by the owners on their own volition.

Bodinga, however, appealed to others that the task force is yet to visit their areas to remove the vehicles on their own volition.

He warned that the refusal to comply with the FCTA order, especially on the issue of illegal car marts, will attract the wrath of law enforcement officers.

The Chairman, FCT Traffic Management Task Team, Attah Ikharo, decried a situation where cars littered the roads in the city centre, saying it painted Abuja in a very bad light.