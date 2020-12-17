Thursday, December 17, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

10 vehicles confiscated as FCTA begins removal of illegal marts

Must read

Trending

Driving against traffic banned on Kaduna-Abuja Road

theabujatimes
The Kaduna State Government has warned drivers plying Kaduna-Abuja Road to desist from driving against the direction of traffic with immediate effect....
Read more
Trending

#EndSARS Protesters Killed In Lagos, Abuja, Others To Be Revealed Soon – Falana

Webmaster
Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has said that the identities of Nigerians who were killed and brutally...
Read more
Trending

10 vehicles confiscated as FCTA begins removal of illegal marts

theabujatimes
AS part of measures to ensure seamless vehicular traffic, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday began intensive removal of illegal...
Read more
COVID-19

Covid-19 – 10.9 Million More Nigerians to Fall Into Poverty By 2022 – World Bank

theabujatimes
A new report has predicted an estimated number of 11 million Nigerians will fall into poverty as a result of Covid-19 by...
Read more
theabujatimes

AS part of measures to ensure seamless vehicular traffic, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday began intensive removal of illegal car marts along corridors of major roads in the nation’s capital.

Officials drawn from the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Development Control Department, Parks and Recreation Department and Security Services Department, accompanied by security operatives, cleared illegal car marts in Gudu, Apo and Area 1-10 , all within Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

No fewer than 10 cars and a truck were impounded from illegal car mart hotspots located off Oladipo Diya Road, Abdulsalam Abubakar Road in Gudu District, Apo NEPA junction, Area 1 to 10.

Speaking during the exercise, the leader of the joint task force, Wadata Aliyu Bodinga, said the removal followed the expiration of a vacation directive to illegal car mart dealers in the city.

Bodinga, who is also the director of DRTS, said the directorate is working with FCTA relevant departments and security agencies to rid the city of impediments to traffic in the territory.

He noted that there was substantial compliance, especially in Gudu, where hitherto more than 300 vehicles littered the corridors of the highway, but not a single one was seen, as all of them have been removed by the owners on their own volition.

Bodinga, however, appealed to others that the task force is yet to visit their areas to remove the vehicles on their own volition.

He warned that the refusal to comply with the FCTA order, especially on the issue of illegal car marts, will attract the wrath of law enforcement officers.

The Chairman, FCT Traffic Management Task Team, Attah Ikharo, decried a situation where cars littered the roads in the city centre, saying it painted Abuja in a very bad light.

Previous articleCovid-19 – 10.9 Million More Nigerians to Fall Into Poverty By 2022 – World Bank
Next article#EndSARS Protesters Killed In Lagos, Abuja, Others To Be Revealed Soon – Falana
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Driving against traffic banned on Kaduna-Abuja Road

theabujatimes
The Kaduna State Government has warned drivers plying Kaduna-Abuja Road to desist from driving against the direction of traffic with immediate effect....
Read more
Trending

#EndSARS Protesters Killed In Lagos, Abuja, Others To Be Revealed Soon – Falana

Webmaster
Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has said that the identities of Nigerians who were killed and brutally...
Read more
Life & Arts

Foodgital In Partnership With Cakehut Hosts Fookfest

theabujatimes
Foodgital in Partnership with Cakehut hosted a fookfest event yesterday being the 13th of December, 2020 at River Plate Park, Ahmadu Bello...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Driving against traffic banned on Kaduna-Abuja Road

theabujatimes
The Kaduna State Government has warned drivers plying Kaduna-Abuja Road to desist from driving against the direction of traffic with immediate effect....
Read more
Trending

#EndSARS Protesters Killed In Lagos, Abuja, Others To Be Revealed Soon – Falana

Webmaster
Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has said that the identities of Nigerians who were killed and brutally...
Read more
Trending

10 vehicles confiscated as FCTA begins removal of illegal marts

theabujatimes
AS part of measures to ensure seamless vehicular traffic, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday began intensive removal of illegal...
Read more
COVID-19

Covid-19 – 10.9 Million More Nigerians to Fall Into Poverty By 2022 – World Bank

theabujatimes
A new report has predicted an estimated number of 11 million Nigerians will fall into poverty as a result of Covid-19 by...
Read more
Health

Senate Uncovers How Health Ministry Mismanaged over N559m Generated from Yellow Cards

theabujatimes
The Senate has exposed how the officials of Ministry of Health mismanaged N559 million generated from sales of 681,487 units of International...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Police disperse, arrest #ENDSARS protesters in Abuja

Google to keep Employees home until Summer 2021 amid Coronavirus pandemic

BREAKING: Governor El-Rufai Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Minister Denies Complicity in Detention of Abuja Publisher