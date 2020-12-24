Thursday, December 24, 2020

12 killed, 25 injured in Kaduna-Abuja highway crash

theabujatimes

No fewer than 12 persons were killed while 25 were injured in an auto crash on the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Wednesday.

The crash which occurred in the morning, involved a trailer, and was said to have been caused by   speeding and driving against traffic.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, noted that the state government received the information through security agencies.

The commissioner, who led a team to the accident scene, added that the 25 injured travellers were receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital, while livestock perished in the crash.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the incident and commiserated with the families of the deceased just as he wished those injured quick recovery.

He added that the governor cautioned citizens plying the highway to desist from dangerous and potentially disastrous practices “like speeding, overloading and driving against the flow of traffic, which has been prohibited by the Kaduna State Government.”

“The Kaduna State Government has received a report from security agencies on a fatal road traffic crash which occurred this morning at kilometre 26 of the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

“Twelve persons were killed in the crash, with 25 injured, who are now receiving treatment in hospital. Livestock also perished in the accident.

“A crane was deployed to retrieve two dead bodies mutilated and trapped underneath the wreckage of the trailer.

“The scene of the crash has been cleared up, and security agencies have ensured the normal movement of traffic along the route,” the commissioner said.

