Tuesday, November 3, 2020

12 suspected looters held in Abuja

Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City: Jamie Vardy inspires Foxes to go second with Elland Road win

Jamie Vardy inspired Leicester City to a comprehensive 4-1 victory at Leeds United on Monday Night Football to move the Foxes up...
Aisha Buhari To Establish Cancer Centers in Abuja, Six Geo Political Zone

The first lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has said her office has put all it takes together to establish state of...
Abuja chief Imam, Abduljalil is dead, Buhari reacts

Imam Abduljalil Dabo, the Chief Imam of the Uthman Bin Affan Islamic Centre, located at opposite Banex/Emab plazas, Wuse 2, Abuja, is...
Transcorp Hilton Abuja staff begin indefinite strike over sack of colleagues

Staff of Transcorp Hilton Abuja have commenced an indefinite strike over sack of their colleagues. It was gathered that...
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Police Command, says it has arrested 12 suspected looters while attempting to escape with stolen items.

Spokesman Yusuf Mariam said in a statement in Abuja on Sunday that the suspects were arrested during a joint patrol at an estate in Gosa

“The FCT Police Command has arrested 12 suspected looters on Thursday 29th October,2020 along Gosa-Lugbe axis.

“The suspects, who took advantage of the current situation, were arrested during a joint patrol at an estate in Gosa while attempting to escape with looted items.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation. While enjoining residents to remain law-abiding, the Command wishes to reiterate its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT,” Mariam said.

