15 die in accidents on Kaduna/Abuja road

In 72 hours, 15 people have died in road crashes on the Kaduna/Abuja road.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated yesterday that ‘one-way’ driving caused the accidents.

He said information on the accidents was presented in a research feedback to the state government by security operatives along the route.

According to him, the figure was presented along with a report of the latest crash, which occurred yesterday morning around Greenfield University in Chikun Council.

His words: “The crash involved a trailer conveying grains and motorcycles to Abuja and was caused by a combination of speeding and driving against the direction of traffic. These caused the trailer to veer off the pavement and tip over on its side.

“Seven persons died in the crash. The five that were injured are receiving treatment in hospital. Troops and security agencies helped clear the site and ensure the normal flow of traffic.”

Several other fatal accidents that occurred recently along the route were reportedly caused by driving against the normal flow of traffic, usually leading to head-on collisions.

“On Saturday morning, two lives were lost in such crash around Olam Farms. Two days before that, four persons died in another crash close to the NYSC camp. A similar crash occurred last Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed dismay at the report, and commiserated with the families of the deceased, while wishing the injured quick recovery.”

The governor, Aruwan added, reiterated his call to drivers plying the road to desist from dangerous practices, especially speeding and driving against traffic, which the state government prohibited.

“While acknowledging the inconvenience posed by defects on the route, the governor pointed out that the risks incurred by driving against traffic are too great, as clearly indicated by the number of deadly crashes witnessed on the route.

“Security agencies will continue to enforce compliance (to responsible driving) on the route. Meanwhile, citizens are urged to report violations, crashes and other abnormalities to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on the emergency lines: 09034000060 and 08170189999, or email Internal.Security@kdsg.gov.ng,” Aruwan stated.