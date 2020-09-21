15th Abuja Int’l trade fair to feature 500 exhibitors – ACCI

Monday, September 21, 2020

abujatimes

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) says its 15th Abuja International Trade Fair will feature not more than 500 local and foreign exhibitors.

ACCI Media Officer Latifat Opoola who made the disclosure on Sunday said the fair would hold in October at the Abuja Trade and Convention with the theme “Trade and Commerce Beyond Borders”.

According to Opoola, this year’s event in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols will only showcase indoor and virtual exhibitions to make room for a controlled environment that will ensure social distancing.

She noted that an average attendance of 100,000 visitors from both Nigeria and 150 countries, including U.K., U.S., UAE, India, Malasyia, and China would participate both physically and virtually at the fair.

She said other countries like Saudi Arabia, Ghana, South Africa, among others, were expected to participate.

She noted that over the years, the fair had been an amazing trade platform for international and domestic industry professionals, leading brands and MSMEs to transact, share market insights, cutting edge technology and expertise in an interactive environment.

“This year’s event will provide a platform for sharing of trade, investment and market opportunity as well as information. It will also help buyers, investors and traders to foster business relationships.

“Over 500 exhibitors from within and outside Nigeria in all sectors of the economy, including Agriculture, Manufacturing, Mining, Electricity, Oil and Gas, Tourism, Textile, Transport, Telecommunications, Financial and Service sectors are expected to participate.

“With a team of trade professionals, we are persistent in providing a conducive trading atmosphere for our exhibitors, which will lead to strategies and tactics needed to innovate, grow and promote businesses,” she said in a statement.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on Oct. 22, while the closing ceremony holds on Nov. 2. (NAN)

