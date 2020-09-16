Wednesday, September 16, 2020

1,785 new lawyers called to bar

abujatimes

The Body of Benchers on Tuesday called a total of 1,785 successful graduates of the Nigerian Law School to the Nigerian bar.

The event took place at the Eagle’s Square in Abuja with parents, guardians, and well-wishers barred from entering the venue.

The Body of Benchers had announced earlier that only the candidates would be allowed to enter the venue to enhance  compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General, Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu (SAN), said a total of 2,515 students took the final bar examinations in January this year, but only 1,779 were successful.

According to him, while five of candidates made First Class, 76 made Second Class Upper, 633 graduated with Second Class Lower Division, while 1,065 came out with a pass.

“I am happy to affirm that they all exhibited good manners and decorum during their training. They have also been groomed in the best ethics and ethos of our noble profession,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Body of Benchers, Onueze C Okocha (SAN), charged the new lawyers to be of good character and uphold honesty and integrity, which ilhe described as the hallmark of the legal profession.

He said, “In all that you do while in practice, commit yourselves to upholding the rule of law and pursuit for justice. As legal practitioners, we are all bound to observe and uphold the rules of professional conduct in the legal profession.”

Previous articleAppeal Court Affirms Seven Years Imprisonment For Abuja Pastor For Rape, Abortion
Next articleNigeria must lift bank loans to agricultural sector to 10% of total in 4 years – cenbank
