2020 National Handball Premier League to begin in Abuja on Saturday

The 2020 National Handball Men and Women Premier League is set to hold at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja this weekend.

More than 20 men and women’s teams will be taking part in the League which is the first national contact sport tournament after the government eased corona virus lockdown and restriction.

It is the first contact sport tournament after the government gave approval for games to fully begin.

12 men and 10 women’s teams would compete for honours in a revised competition format and prizes

This year’s tournament would also have be played in one phase instead of the two phases of the previous editions

Kano Pillars and Safety Babes are the defending champions in the men and women’s categories, but Lagos Seasiders want to challenge for the title.

Pillars will begin the defence of the men’s title against Niger United, while Safety Babes will open with a match-up against Edo Dynamos as the Handball Premier League runs from the 30th of October to the 14th of November.