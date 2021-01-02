Saturday, January 2, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Politics

2021: APC reassures Nigerians that the country will come out of all its challenges

Must read

Trending

AfCFTA marks new dawn in Africa’s drive towards economic integration – Abuja Chamber

theabujatimes
The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) says the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is marking a new dawn in...
Read more
Trending

Aisha Buhari welcomes Nigeria’s ‘first baby’ of 2021

theabujatimes
The baby recognised as Nigeria’s first baby of the year 2021 and of the new decade was born in Abuja
Read more
Trending

India makes first India-Nigeria air bubble flight

theabujatimes
India has made its first direct India-Nigeria Air Bubble flight to Nigeria on January 01, 2020. This was disclosed...
Read more
Trending

Sowore spends New Year Day in police cell over Abuja protest

theabujatimes
THE Nigerian human rights community yesterday called for the immediate release of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore ,following his arrest by...
Read more
theabujatimes

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reassured that the country will come out of its challenges under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari with the cooperation of all stakeholders.

The party said this in its new year message to Nigerians on Thursday in Abuja, adding that the Federal Government is taking necessary measures to resolve the country’s challenges.

The message was signed by Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, and Sen. James Akpanudoedehe, the committee’s secretary.

The party noted that on account of difficult economic circumstances occasioned by the decline in economic activities, the country’s security challenges got escalated.

It, however, said that Nigerians must unite and work together to bring about lasting solutions to the country’s challenges.

It added that though it had been very slow in getting Nigerian leaders at all levels irrespective of differences to appreciate and accept to work together, “we are surely and gradually getting there.”

According to the APC, “recent events in the country had demonstrated the efficacy of how successful we could be as a country in overcoming our security challenges if we worked in unity.

“Our party, its leadership and membership, join Nigerians to celebrate the commencement of another year: 2021, we are grateful to God Almighty for sparing our lives and blessing us to see this New Year.

“Surviving year 2020 was very difficult for humanity in every part of the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic as nations and governments had to shut down,” it said.

The APC added that the COVID-19 pandemic resulted to a new normal with all its adverse consequences on human life while the struggle to save lives from the virus became the order of the day.

It noted that many lives were unfortunately lost and millions of people suffered as a result of being infected by the corona virus.

It added that luckily, a vaccine had been successfully developed towards the end of 2020, saying that with the vaccine, nations of the world could begin to plan for a return to normal life.

It expressed confidence that the Federal Government under President Buhari would take necessary measures to return Nigeria to pre-COVID-19 normal conditions.

It said the party was, however, proud that its elected representatives in government were able to put Nigeria among countries of the world that successfully controlled the spread of the corona virus.

The APC commended the effort of its elected representatives, adding that as a nation, “we must not rest on our oars.”

It stressed that everything must be done to improve the capacity of our health institutions to deliver world class health services to Nigerians in 2021.

It assured that its elected representatives in government would continue to do their best and work for justice, peace and unity in every part of Nigeria according to its moto.

“We will, at all times, recognise our challenges and work to resolve them. This means, we will constantly take steps to rebuild ourselves to be able to develop the capacity and competence to serve Nigerians.

“Ability to rebuild ourselves requires that we are able to make changes internally in our party.

“As a party, we want to assure our members that our commitment to lead the process of political change in Nigeria is unwavering.

“Our ability to constantly strengthen the structures of our party is part of our change credentials, a democracy is as strong as the political parties it produces. We are rebuilding our party to strengthen our democracy,” it said.

Previous articleApapa congestion: Truck owners fault planned re-introduction of task force
Next articleRivers APC crisis: Abe’s faction to mobilise fund for fresh court action
- Advertisement -

More articles

Politics

Rivers APC crisis: Abe’s faction to mobilise fund for fresh court action

theabujatimes
The Senator Magnus Abe faction of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has said it would float a litigation fund to...
Read more
Politics

APC denies wooing Ikpeazu

theabujatimes
The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State, has denied ever approaching Governor  Okezie Ikpeazu to join the party.
Read more
Politics

Ex-Niger Gov Aliyu Urges PDP to Start Preparing for 2023 Polls

theabujatimes
A former governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, has told the Peoples Democratic Party ((PDP) faithful across the country to immediately...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

AfCFTA marks new dawn in Africa’s drive towards economic integration – Abuja Chamber

theabujatimes
The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) says the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is marking a new dawn in...
Read more
Trending

Aisha Buhari welcomes Nigeria’s ‘first baby’ of 2021

theabujatimes
The baby recognised as Nigeria’s first baby of the year 2021 and of the new decade was born in Abuja
Read more
Trending

India makes first India-Nigeria air bubble flight

theabujatimes
India has made its first direct India-Nigeria Air Bubble flight to Nigeria on January 01, 2020. This was disclosed...
Read more
Trending

Sowore spends New Year Day in police cell over Abuja protest

theabujatimes
THE Nigerian human rights community yesterday called for the immediate release of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore ,following his arrest by...
Read more
Life & Arts

CONGRATS! Dbanj Welcomes Another Child

theabujatimes
Sensational entertainer, Dbanj and his wife Lineo Didi have welcomed another child.Dbanj on his Instagram page announced the birth of his baby...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Govt has no business running refinery, says Osinbajo

Buhari Seeks International Cooperation, Assures More Effort To Halt Community Spread...

Sanwo-Olu eases curfew from 8am to 6pm

Minister hails Kwara government for appointing 12 female perm secs