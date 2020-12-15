Wednesday, December 16, 2020

2023: Makinde, Adeyeye, Oke, others beg Olubadan to support Tinubu for president

Some politicians loyal to a former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday stormed Ibadan, the Oyo state capital to canvass for the candidature of the former governor ahead of 2023 presidency.

DAILY POST gathered that Tinubu is the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

They visited the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji to seek for the Olubadan’s support for Tinubu’s emergence as President in 2023.

Our correspondent reports that those who were part of the delegation are a former Minister, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, Hon. Oyetunji Ojo, Hon. Bosun Oladele and Hon. Rotimi Makinde.

The rest were; Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, Hon. Toba Oke, Hon. Deji Jakande, Hon. Gboyega Okegbemi and immediate past Secretary to Ondo State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde.

Adeyeye, who is the leader of the delegation noted that the group, christensen The South West Agenda (SWAGA ’23) is a group of rainbow coalition of like-minded politicians of South West extraction.

Adeyeye said, “The tour is not a political campaign but a sensitization drive.

“The agenda of the group is to call out all well-meaning South-Westerners to encourage, market and support the candidature of their Principal His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (the Jagaban Borgu) for the office of the President of Nigeria in 2023.

“Their goal is driven by desire for a common front to push the Yoruba Agenda for leadership of Nigeria.

Makinde, who had earlier represented Ife Federal constituency in the House of Representatives while introducing the group to the Olubadan, said that Yoruba race and Nigerians in general stand to benefit much with Tinubu’s Presidency.

He said, “We are here to pay homage to the Olubadan palace. What we are here for is Yoruba to succeed Buhari is 2023. We can’t do this without visitation to the palace.

“I have the privilege to tell you that we are representing the Yoruba race. We are more than this. We are clamouring for Yoruba race to succeed President Muhamadu Buhari in 2023. And Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the man we are clamouring for.”

The Olubadan, in his remarks, said that the palace is open for all Yoruba politicians who wish to contest elections to seek support of the monarch.

He said, “I appreciate you all. I am proud of you. In Nigeria, if you don’t demand for your right, they many not give you. You will prosper with this group.

“Let me tell you that the doors of the palace are widely opened to all Yoruba politicians who wish to seek votes.”

