Monday, February 22, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Politics

2023: Tinubu best man to replace Buhari as president – Senator Adeyeye

Must read

Business

Why internet service providers are declining, by NCC

theabujatimes
Competition with mobile network operators (MNOs), harsh business operating environment, and inadequate national broadband infrastructure are some of the problems that have...
Read more
Trending

Police Arrest 9 Suspected Armed Robbers In Abuja

theabujatimes
Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested nine suspects for terrorising and engaging in armed robbery along Wuse, Jabi and  Kwali...
Read more
Trending

Nigeria’s first electric car Hyundai Kona makes debut in Abuja

theabujatimes
After an unveiling in Lagos last year, Stallion Group last Friday launched Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first locally-assembled electric car, in Abuja.
Read more
Trending

Air Force Plane Crash: ‘Plane in Abuja to refuel’

theabujatimes
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said the plane was on its way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport...
Read more
theabujatimes

A former Minister of State for Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Adeyeye, who is also the Chairman of South West Agenda 23 (SWAGA 23), stated this yesterday when the group paid a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi.

He noted that Tinubu remained the best shot from the South for presidency come 2023.

According to Adeyeye, if APC follows agreement and zone presidency to the south in 2023, the former Governor of Lagos should be put forward and supported by the South-East and South-South.

“Tinubu is a good product that does not need any advertisement and he has contributed greatly to the growth and development of the nation. He is consummate democrat and progressive.

“We have three geo-political zones in the South, and all of them have the right to contest for the presidency. South West is interested to contest for the presidency in 2023.

“The person who can help us win this ticket is Bola Tinubu,” he said.

Previous articleAllow Nigerian scientists to develop vaccines, Maharaj ji tells govt
Next articleDangote Refinery Set To Sell First Oil In Early 2022
- Advertisement -

More articles

Politics

APC youths canvass support for Gov Ikpeazu

theabujatimes
A group under the auspices of Abia Youth Mandate Initiative (AYMI), an affiliate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has called on...
Read more
Politics

Idoma can be governor in 2023, says Buhari’s Aide, Ankeli

theabujatimes
Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Disability, Dr Samuel Ankeli, has declared that a Benue State Governor of Idoma extraction is...
Read more
Politics

APC will use seen, unseen forces to capture Anambra –Ngige

theabujatimes
Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will employ seen and unseen forces to capture...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Business

Why internet service providers are declining, by NCC

theabujatimes
Competition with mobile network operators (MNOs), harsh business operating environment, and inadequate national broadband infrastructure are some of the problems that have...
Read more
Trending

Police Arrest 9 Suspected Armed Robbers In Abuja

theabujatimes
Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested nine suspects for terrorising and engaging in armed robbery along Wuse, Jabi and  Kwali...
Read more
Trending

Nigeria’s first electric car Hyundai Kona makes debut in Abuja

theabujatimes
After an unveiling in Lagos last year, Stallion Group last Friday launched Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first locally-assembled electric car, in Abuja.
Read more
Trending

Air Force Plane Crash: ‘Plane in Abuja to refuel’

theabujatimes
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said the plane was on its way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport...
Read more
Africa News

Rwanda eases restrictions, opens all schools

theabujatimes
All academic institutions in Rwanda will open and resume physical tutoring starting Tuesday, February 23, ending the prolonged shutdown that particularly affected...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu called me to say Col Bello was shooting at...

Lekki Shooting: Lagos judicial panel summons LCC Boss

Why we are extending rail construction to Niger Republic -FG

Nigeria’s Debt Stock Rises To N30trn