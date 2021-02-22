2023: Tinubu best man to replace Buhari as president – Senator Adeyeye

A former Minister of State for Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Adeyeye, who is also the Chairman of South West Agenda 23 (SWAGA 23), stated this yesterday when the group paid a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi.

He noted that Tinubu remained the best shot from the South for presidency come 2023.

According to Adeyeye, if APC follows agreement and zone presidency to the south in 2023, the former Governor of Lagos should be put forward and supported by the South-East and South-South.

“Tinubu is a good product that does not need any advertisement and he has contributed greatly to the growth and development of the nation. He is consummate democrat and progressive.

“We have three geo-political zones in the South, and all of them have the right to contest for the presidency. South West is interested to contest for the presidency in 2023.

“The person who can help us win this ticket is Bola Tinubu,” he said.