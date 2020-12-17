Thursday, December 17, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Politics

2023: Yarima Debunks Zoning Agreement In APC, Insists On Contesting For Presidency

Must read

Trending

Driving against traffic banned on Kaduna-Abuja Road

theabujatimes
The Kaduna State Government has warned drivers plying Kaduna-Abuja Road to desist from driving against the direction of traffic with immediate effect....
Read more
Trending

#EndSARS Protesters Killed In Lagos, Abuja, Others To Be Revealed Soon – Falana

Webmaster
Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has said that the identities of Nigerians who were killed and brutally...
Read more
Trending

10 vehicles confiscated as FCTA begins removal of illegal marts

theabujatimes
AS part of measures to ensure seamless vehicular traffic, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday began intensive removal of illegal...
Read more
COVID-19

Covid-19 – 10.9 Million More Nigerians to Fall Into Poverty By 2022 – World Bank

theabujatimes
A new report has predicted an estimated number of 11 million Nigerians will fall into poverty as a result of Covid-19 by...
Read more
theabujatimes

Former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed San, has insisted the there was no pre-existing agreement, written or otherwise that made zoning a factor for contesting any office within the governing  All Progressive Congress (APC) since the period of the merger.

The Yariman Bakura further revealed that he will be contesting for the presidency come 2023 despite being from the same geopolitical zone as President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, he stressed that even if there was ever such an agreement, the same was not provided for by the Nigerian Constitution and thus was not tenable and therefore, not binding.

“You see, I don’t think there is anything like agreement. You can ask Mr President, he led the group, Asiwaju was there, I was part of it, there was no meeting I didn’t attend or any meeting that I attended that there was such agreement. Agreement can’t be verbal, it has to be written.

“In any case, any agreement that is contrary to laws of this country is not an agreement. The Constitution is very clear, the Constitution of the political parties, the Electoral Act. We are in a democracy and democracy is governed by processes and procedures and by laws. So the Constitution of Nigeria doesn’t recognize anything called zoning and likewise check APC Constitution.

“If there is that agreement why didn’t we put it in the Constitution? So nobody will just come and say that there is an agreement, take your Constitution and amend it, put that agreement if there is then nobody will come from another side and work against the Constitution. As a democrat, as a citizen of Nigeria, I can aspire based on the laws of Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Constitution has given rights and privilege to every citizen which believes he has something to offer to aspire for any office, irrespective of his state of origin, his tribe, ethnicity, religion; you have right, the Constitution has given us guarantee to participate in the political process,” he insisted.

Asked the fairness and equity in contesting having come from the same geographical zone with President Muhammadu Buhari who has done eight years, he replied: “Can I give you example of America, George Bush (Snr) was President, George Bush (Jnr) became President. They are from the same family not from the same state, not from the same zone. This is democracy, if Nigerians decides to vote for Yarima, so it be.”

On the Governors of North-West States unduly romancing insurgents and bandits by way of granting amnesty to them, he said that both amnesty, stick and carrot should be employed.

“Initially I was in support of negotiations because I have seen that negotiations had worked in the Niger Delta issue. We got amnesty programme and that why we have peace in the Niger Delta. So anything that will bring peace and stability, I think it should be considered.

“However, the Governors should employ carrot and stick approach, talking to them and where necessary, use military and police power to ensure that all those erring members of the indigents who refused to accept the agreement reached between them and government are brought to book. So that’s what they need to do,” he said.

Previous articleWhy North Is Struggling – Suleiman
Next articleFAAC Shares N601bn For December
- Advertisement -

More articles

Politics

Why North Is Struggling – Suleiman

theabujatimes
How do you react to the level of poverty in the North and what would you say is responsible for it?
Read more
Politics

What IPOB wants to achieve with Eastern Security Network —Nnamdi Kanu

theabujatimes
Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has explained why his group recently set up the Eastern Security Network...
Read more
Politics

ACF hits Buhari hard, says Nigeria no longer safe under him

theabujatimes
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Tuesday hit President Muhammadu Buhari hard, declaring that Nigeria was no longer safe under his watch.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Driving against traffic banned on Kaduna-Abuja Road

theabujatimes
The Kaduna State Government has warned drivers plying Kaduna-Abuja Road to desist from driving against the direction of traffic with immediate effect....
Read more
Trending

#EndSARS Protesters Killed In Lagos, Abuja, Others To Be Revealed Soon – Falana

Webmaster
Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has said that the identities of Nigerians who were killed and brutally...
Read more
Trending

10 vehicles confiscated as FCTA begins removal of illegal marts

theabujatimes
AS part of measures to ensure seamless vehicular traffic, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday began intensive removal of illegal...
Read more
COVID-19

Covid-19 – 10.9 Million More Nigerians to Fall Into Poverty By 2022 – World Bank

theabujatimes
A new report has predicted an estimated number of 11 million Nigerians will fall into poverty as a result of Covid-19 by...
Read more
Health

Senate Uncovers How Health Ministry Mismanaged over N559m Generated from Yellow Cards

theabujatimes
The Senate has exposed how the officials of Ministry of Health mismanaged N559 million generated from sales of 681,487 units of International...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Buhari speaks on #ENDSARS protests

Lawan: No functional isolation center in Abuja, North-central – COVID19

Mailafia quits IPSS

Military deploys special operations in Southern Kaduna