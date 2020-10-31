Saturday, October 31, 2020

205 facilities vandalised, 319 stores looted across Nigeria -Police

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Friday, said 205 critical national security assets, corporate facilities, and private property were burnt...
Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus forward recovers from coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo has fully recovered from coronavirus, 19 days after initially testing positive for the disease. The Juventus forward,...
Olamide: After a decade, I want to start afresh

ONE of Nigeria’s most consistent rap act and label bosses, Olamide Adedeji aka Baddo, is starting all over again with a clean...
#EndSARS: What Obasanjo, Gowon, IBB, Jonathan told Buhari —Adesina

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the meeting between Buhari and former heads of state...
theabujatimes

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Friday, said 205 critical national security assets, corporate facilities, and private property were burnt or vandalised after the #EndSARS protest in the country.

Adamu stated this on Friday in Abuja during a virtual conference with senior police officers in the country.

He said statistics collated between October 11 when the protest assumed a national dimension and October 27 indicated that 14 states recorded major violence.

Adamu said the states are Lagos, Edo, Delta, Oyo, Kano, Plateau, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Rivers, Abia, Imo, Ekiti and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the violence had resulted in attacks on critical national security infrastructure and other corporate and private properties as well as injuries or fatalities to civilians, the police, and other security agents.

The police boss said 71 public warehouses and 248 privately owned stores were looted in the course of the protests nationwide.

He said that 51 civilian fatalities with 37 injured and 22 policemen gruesomely murdered with 26 others injured were recorded during the protest.

Adamu said that 10 firearms including eight AK 47 rifles carted away during the attack on Police Stations, and a locally made pistol had been recovered from elements operating under the guise of the EndSARS protest.

The IGP said 1,596 suspects had so far been arrested in connection with the violence and widespread looting across the country.

“The breakdown shows that 520 suspects were arrested in Lagos, 367 in Plateau, 210 in the FCT and 142 in Kwara.

“Similarly, 82 suspects were apprehended in Osun, 60 in Adamawa and 36 each in Kano and Ogun states.

“Furthermore, 33 were arrested in Edo, 20 each in Kaduna and Akwa Ibom, 15 each in Abia and Delta, and 13 each in Oyo and Ekiti,” he said.

Adamu, who said 10 suspects were arrested in Rivers and four in Ondo State, added that 1,117 of the suspects had been charged to courts across the country.

