Tuesday, December 22, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

239,114 passengers passed through Abuja airport in 2020 – NIS

Must read

Trending

Police arrest five robbery suspects in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it arrested five robbery suspects in Abuja last Wednesday. Spokesman Yusuf...
Read more
Trending

NIN Enrollees Besiege NIMC Enrolment Centres In Abuja

theabujatimes
Following the new directive on the attachment of the National Identification Number (NIN) to SIM cards, Nigerians in their numbers besieged the...
Read more
Trending

Second Wave Of COVID-19: FCTA Closes Millennium Park Abuja, Shut NIMC Centres Instead, Nigerians React

theabujatimes
Nigerians have called on the Nigerian government to close all National Identity Management Commission centres to curtail the second wave of the...
Read more
COVID-19

COVID-19: FG Orders Civil Servants on GL.12 and Below to Stay at Home

theabujatimes
The federal government in a new advisory on COVID-19 has ordered civil servants from Grade Level 12 and below to stay at...
Read more
theabujatimes

A total of 239, 114 passengers passed through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja between January 1 and December 15, 2020, the Nigeria Immigration Service has stated.

During the period, 625 Nigerians were deported and 24 repatriated for various criminal and immigration-related offences abroad, while 34 Nigerians, predominantly young females, were refused departure.

The service explained that the ladies aged 18-28 were victims of human trafficking being transported for forced prostitution and sexual exploitation in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The NIS spokesman, Sunday James, disclosed in a statement in Abuja on Monday  that the ladies were profiled and sent to the NIS headquarters for further investigation and subsequently released to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for rehabilitation.

The statement titled ‘Review of NIS operational activities at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in 2020’ further noted that a sting operation resulted in the arrest of six human traffickers comprising four males and six females.

Besides, the identities of three recruiters/sponsors resident in Dubai were equally uncovered.

The statement said that 12 foreign nationals, who failed to comply with Nigerian entry requirements, were refused admission.

The NIS stated, “No fewer than 239,114 outbound and inbound migrants passed through NAIA, Abuja, between 1st January and 15th December 2020. So far, 73,582 Nigerians and 46,665 non-Nigerians departed NAIA, Abuja, for various destinations abroad.

“Similarly, 81,277 Nigerians and 37,590 non-Nigerians arrived through NAIA airport within the period under review. A total of 625 Nigerians were deported and 24 repatriated for various criminal and immigration-related offences abroad.”

The Airport Command, according to the statement, during the period received and handed to relevant agencies over 100 Nigerians arrested for drugs, financial crimes, human trafficking and smuggling of migrants.

Previous articleInsecurity: Why the People Must Stand Firm
Next articleTimi Dakolo And Davido Working On A New Collaboration
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Police arrest five robbery suspects in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it arrested five robbery suspects in Abuja last Wednesday. Spokesman Yusuf...
Read more
Trending

NIN Enrollees Besiege NIMC Enrolment Centres In Abuja

theabujatimes
Following the new directive on the attachment of the National Identification Number (NIN) to SIM cards, Nigerians in their numbers besieged the...
Read more
Trending

Second Wave Of COVID-19: FCTA Closes Millennium Park Abuja, Shut NIMC Centres Instead, Nigerians React

theabujatimes
Nigerians have called on the Nigerian government to close all National Identity Management Commission centres to curtail the second wave of the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Police arrest five robbery suspects in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it arrested five robbery suspects in Abuja last Wednesday. Spokesman Yusuf...
Read more
Trending

NIN Enrollees Besiege NIMC Enrolment Centres In Abuja

theabujatimes
Following the new directive on the attachment of the National Identification Number (NIN) to SIM cards, Nigerians in their numbers besieged the...
Read more
Trending

Second Wave Of COVID-19: FCTA Closes Millennium Park Abuja, Shut NIMC Centres Instead, Nigerians React

theabujatimes
Nigerians have called on the Nigerian government to close all National Identity Management Commission centres to curtail the second wave of the...
Read more
COVID-19

COVID-19: FG Orders Civil Servants on GL.12 and Below to Stay at Home

theabujatimes
The federal government in a new advisory on COVID-19 has ordered civil servants from Grade Level 12 and below to stay at...
Read more
Health

A Gift of Healthcare to Anambra People

theabujatimes
David-Chyddy Eleke writes that Hon Chris Azubogu, a member of the House of Representatives, has through his annual medical outreach given the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Abuja DPO, Omorogieva Threatens Islamic Cleric, Wife

Abuja community laments uncompleted state of road awarded since 2011

Police abandon streets in Lagos, Abuja

Many churches in Nigeria lack discipline, says CAN president