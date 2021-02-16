29 UK COVID-19 variant in Edo, Kwara, Osun, Lagos, Oyo, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed 29 cases of the United Kingdom (UK) variant of COVID-19 in six states of the country.

It stated that the UK variant – B.1.1.7, has been detected in Edo, Kwara, Lagos, Osun, Oyo and FCT.

Speaking during the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on covid-19 briefing in Abuja, the Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Iheakwazu, commended the efforts of scientists at the Africa Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, at the Redeemers University in Ede, Osun State.

He said: “We have now confirmed a total of 29 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and this has been confirmed in Edo, Kwara, Lagos, Osun, Oyo and FCT.

“So we continue looking out for this and working towards mitigating any impact it might have on our response.”

Stressing that it will continue to ramp up genomic sequencing and surveillance, the NCDC boss noted that the dominant strain in South Africa – the B.1.351 variant, had yet to be detected in the country.