2Face, Peruzzi, Bella Shmurda, Jimmy Jatt, others storm Abuja as Exodus returns

Nigerian legendary singer, 2Face Idibia will headline the Exodus event holding in Abuja this Sunday.

Recall that the last event scheduled to hold in Enugu was shifted in the wake of the End SARS protest. But the organizers announced via an Instagram post that Abuja will be thrilled this Sunday with performances from Nigeria’s top singer, 2 Face Idibia and DWM star, Peruzzi.

Many other musicians and DJs are expected to grace the event, including
Bella Shmurda and DJ Jimmy Jatt

The event is powered by Cubana, Power Horse and Moscow Underground.
