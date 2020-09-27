Sunday, September 27, 2020

COVID-19

3 die of COVID-19 in Nigeria, zero infection in Abuja

COVID-19

3 die of COVID-19 in Nigeria, zero infection in Abuja

Three persons have died of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported on Saturday. Two of...
Sports

EPL: Chelsea hold West Brom in six-goal thriller

Chelsea came from three goals down to secure a 3-3 draw against West Brom on Saturday at the Hawthorns.
Trending

Buhari condemns attack on Zulum’s convoy, mourns victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the ambush on the entourage of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, which led to the death...
Trending

FG mulling auto-gas as an alternative to petrol – Osinbajo

In a determined effort to offer Nigerians an effective option to petrol, the federal government will focus on developing Compressed Natural Gas...
Webmaster

Three persons have died of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported on Saturday.

Two of the deaths occurred in Plateau and one in Lagos, according to NCDC data.

“Till date, 58198 cases have been confirmed, 49722 cases have been discharged and 1106 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, NCDC said.

The announcement came as the virus spread slowed again, with the number of infections plunging.

From 213 cases reported on Friday, the infections fell to just 136 on Saturday.

Lagos reported 41 cases, the highest for the day. It was followed by its neighbour Ogun with 27 cases.

Rivers logged 19 cases and Abia 10. Ten other states reported single digit infections.

There was zero infection for Abuja, the Federal capital, which recorded 29 cases on Friday.

A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities

The Breakdown state by state

Lagos-41
Ogun-27
Rivers-19
Abia-10
Oyo-6
Plateau-6
Bauchi-5
Ondo-5
Ekiti-4
Kaduna-4
Edo-3
Ebonyi-2
Bayelsa-1
Delta-1
Osun-1
Yobe-1

Previous articleEPL: Chelsea hold West Brom in six-goal thriller
