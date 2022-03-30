3. Why Do Some Men Enjoy Being Cuckolded?

2. How Does Cuckoldry Work?

For as many couples that exist in the world, there are ways to cuck. Sometimes, the cuck will literally be in the corner of the room while another man fucks his wife. He may be tied up and forced to watch while his wife verbally berates him that she can’t get enough of the big, hot man with the giant penis plowing her. The husband may jerk off. He may not be allowed to jerk off. The husband may not be present. Sometimes, after militaire dating sites gratis the hot wife goes out and fucks someone else, then she’ll have sex with the husband when she gets home if she feels up to throwing him a bone.

You can get creative with cuckolding. Aside from cuckolding with their wives, many men seek out professional dominatrixes for the experience. “My experience ranges from having men buy lingerie or outfits that I’ll wear on a date with a different man, to organizing cuck scenes with favored partners, to having cuck slaves supply me with condoms and sex toys I use with other men and having them clean up after sexy dates (washing sheets, pickup up used condoms, etc.). There are so many fun ways to incorporate cuckolding into your relationships,” Goddess Aviva says.

Some people get off on erotic humiliation, or consensual psychological humiliation. For women, a common example of this is enjoying being called some variety of a “dirty slut.” Such dirty talk is part of a D/S, or dominant and submissive, relationship. When the man is the submissive partner, or cuck, what often gets him off is being told that he has a tiny penis, or is wimpy and pathetic, and can never please his wife like another man can. The bedroom can be a safe space to explore our shadow selves or insecurities, which may be why some submissive women like being called slut and submissive men enjoy being emasculated. “A lot of this stems from the pressure that comes from being a male in a patriarchal society. Men are expected to top. Men are expected to sexually control their partners. Men are supposed to initiate sex,” says Ms. Tomorrow, a Nashville-based dominatrix. And speaking of leaning into insecurities, she adds that often cucks do have small penises. So rather than hide them, they e. Ms. Tomorrow adds that many of the cucks who see her are in vanilla relationships and fear they cannot discuss their submissive cuck side with their wives.

Along with humiliation, and consensual power exchange of dominant and submissive relationships, some people experience compersion, or pleasure through their partner’s pleasurepersion is a term often used by polyamorous people, swingers, and can refer to getting off on your partner getting off. Couples may find that compersion heightens their own sexual relationship. And sometimes, it’s just hot to watch your partner fuck someone else.

4. What Should You Know If You Want To Try It?

Ms. Tomorrow’s first piece of advice is to be honest with your partner. Honesty within relationships is not only the building block of trust and communication, but important to have a healthy sex life. How can you enjoy your sexual interests if you can’t express them?

If you’re a married couple looking to try cuckolding or hotwifing, first consider if this is something you want to actually do in real life. Sometimes our fantasies signify how we want our sex life to look, and other times, they’re just sexual fantasies that we’d rather not act out. So, before you find a bull, watch some cuckolding porn. Or, you may simply want to dirty talk to one another. Perhaps you’re a man with a submissive side, but you don’t want your partner to really sleep with someone else. Verbally role-play by describing being fucked by someone else while the two of you have sex, or she can describe a scenario while you masturbate.