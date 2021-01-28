Thursday, January 28, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

300 female soldiers to tackle Kaduna-Abuja highway banditry

Must read

Trending

PHOTOS: Ooni Of Ife Visits Buhari In Abuja

theabujatimes
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, visited President Buhari on Tuesday night over the recent security issues in the...
Read more
Trending

Nigerian police shoot another followers of Sheikh Zakzaky In Abuja

theabujatimes
Hassan Mohammad, a member of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), was shot by the police during a peaceful protest in Abuja...
Read more
Trending

ECOWAS Court gets new headquarters in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Nigerian government has leased a property for the use of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice as its new headquarters in...
Read more
Trending

300 female soldiers to tackle Kaduna-Abuja highway banditry

theabujatimes
At the least 300 female soldiers have been deployed by authorities in the Nigerian Army to tackle banditry, kidnapping and other related...
Read more
theabujatimes

At the least 300 female soldiers have been deployed by authorities in the Nigerian Army to tackle banditry, kidnapping and other related crimes along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

100 of the 300 soldiers under the Nigerian Army Women Corps were on Wednesday received by the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai

While addressing the troops, El-Rufai expressed hope that with the deployment of the female soldiers, the insecurity along the highway would abate.

The Governor commended the military for deploying more troops as a way of strengthening the existing ground troop with the view to tackle the incessant kidnapping along the highway.

The Governor said, “The problem of Abuja-Kaduna road will be over with these female soldiers because what a man can do a woman can do better. We believe in the capability of women in this state.

“I am confident the road will be the safest in Nigeria. We will do everything possible to make this operation comfortable. We are very happy to have you. Your presence will inspire other girls to join the military. That is why we have a female deputy governor to inspire other women.”

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Kaduna, Major-General Usman Mohammed, had earlier acknowledged the support provided by the state government to the military in its internal security operations.

Mohammed appreciated Governor El-Rufai and his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, for personally coming to receive the female troops.

Previous articleLagos Business School’s MBA Ranked Top 100 in World
Next articleECOWAS Court gets new headquarters in Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

PHOTOS: Ooni Of Ife Visits Buhari In Abuja

theabujatimes
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, visited President Buhari on Tuesday night over the recent security issues in the...
Read more
Trending

Nigerian police shoot another followers of Sheikh Zakzaky In Abuja

theabujatimes
Hassan Mohammad, a member of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), was shot by the police during a peaceful protest in Abuja...
Read more
Trending

ECOWAS Court gets new headquarters in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Nigerian government has leased a property for the use of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice as its new headquarters in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

PHOTOS: Ooni Of Ife Visits Buhari In Abuja

theabujatimes
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, visited President Buhari on Tuesday night over the recent security issues in the...
Read more
Trending

Nigerian police shoot another followers of Sheikh Zakzaky In Abuja

theabujatimes
Hassan Mohammad, a member of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), was shot by the police during a peaceful protest in Abuja...
Read more
Trending

ECOWAS Court gets new headquarters in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Nigerian government has leased a property for the use of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice as its new headquarters in...
Read more
Trending

300 female soldiers to tackle Kaduna-Abuja highway banditry

theabujatimes
At the least 300 female soldiers have been deployed by authorities in the Nigerian Army to tackle banditry, kidnapping and other related...
Read more
Business

Lagos Business School’s MBA Ranked Top 100 in World

theabujatimes
The Full-time MBA programme of Lagos Business School has been ranked among the top 100 in the world according to The Economist’s...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Police arrest 11 suspected kidnappers in Abuja

Qatar Airways touches down for the first time in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria needs priests, pastors after Christ’s heart, says Kaigama

Nigeria now has over 43,000 confirmed cases