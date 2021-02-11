‘30m Nigerians accessed healthcare through NSHIP’

The Federal Government has said at least 30 million Nigerians have accessed qualitative and affordable healthcare services through its Nigeria State Health Investment Project/Additional Financing (NSHIP/AF).

The NSHIP Project, which was co-financed by the government and the World Bank, was implemented at over 2,000 health facilities across 113 local government areas in Adamawa, Nasarawa, Ondo, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

Adopting experiences from countries like Rwanda, Haiti, Cambodia, among others, the Federal Government and the World Bank committed $171.5 million and $145 million to scale up the project with pre-pilots in the LGAs in Adamawa, Nasarawa and Ondo states.

Speaking during the NSHIP/AF Project closure workshop organised by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in Abuja, the agency’s Executive Director, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, noted that the project was borne out of the need to explore a different strategy to invest the limited resources to achieve maximum results to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for all.

Represented by the Director of Community Health Services of the NPHCDA, Dr. Nneka Onwu, the Executive Director said: “As part of the Federal Government’s effort to improve access to quality health care for Nigerians, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) commenced the pre-pilot of output-based financing in 2011 under the Nigeria State Health Investment Project (NSHIP) using the experiences from Rwanda, Haiti, Cambodia etc in three LGAs — Fufore, Wamba and Ondo-East LGAs in Adamawa, Nasarawa and Ondo states.”