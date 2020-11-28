Saturday, November 28, 2020

$35bn external reserves sufficient for seven-month imports — Emefiele

Businesses In Abuja Lost N900m In Recent Protests — ACCI

President of the Abuja Chamber for Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, has said the aftermath of the #EndSARS, which led...
North East governors oppose trial of terrorists in Abuja

The North East Governors Forum has opposed trial of apprehended terrorists in Abuja, insisting that they should be charged in states where...
Troops Foil Attempted Kidnap Of Passengers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike under the auspices of the ongoing Operation Accord have foiled an attempted kidnap of passengers on the...
Qatar Airways touches down for the first time in Abuja, Nigeria

Qatar Airways is pleased to announce it will operate three weekly flights from Abuja, Nigeria via Lagos, becoming the sixth new destination...
theabujatimes

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has said Nigeria’s external reserves, which currently stand at $35bn, are sufficient to cover seven months of imports of goods and services.

He spoke during the 55th Annual Bankers Dinner organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria in Lagos on Friday.

“Our external reserves currently stand above $35bn and are sufficient to cover seven months of import of goods and services,” he said.

He said the decline in crude oil earnings as well as the retreat by foreign portfolio investors significantly affected the supply of foreign exchange into Nigeria.

In order to adjust for the decrease in the supply of foreign exchange, he said the naira depreciated from N305/$ to N360/$, and subsequently to N380/$.

Emefiele said, “With the decline in our foreign exchange earnings and successive exchange rate adjustments, the CBN has continued to implement a demand management framework, which is designed to bolster the production of items that can be produced in Nigeria, and aid conservation of our external reserves.

“Due to the unprecedented nature of the shock, we continued to favour a gradual liberalisation of the foreign exchange market in order to smoothen exchange rate volatility and mitigate the impact which, rapid changes in the exchange rate could have on key macro-economic variables.

“This we believe is in line with international best practices in countries where managed float arrangements are in operation.”

At the same time, he said, measures were being taken by the authorities to improve the non-oil exports and other sources of foreign exchange.

These measures had helped to prevent a significant decline in the country’s reserves, Emefiele said.

Border closure: Manufacturers losing market share daily

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria says its members are losing market share daily to other African countries due to the closure of the...
Oil Price Rebounds To $48.86 On Hopes Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Global oil prices yesterday hit the highest level since March rising above $48.86 per barrel as hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine rollout...
Stanbic IBTC creates Education Trust Scheme

IN its quest to foster educational development, Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, has created the Stanbic IBTC “Education Trust” (SET) scheme. SET is...
