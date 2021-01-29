384 Nigerians evacuated from Saudi Arabia arrive in Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has announced the return of 384 Nigerians from Saudi Arabia.

The returnees are part of the 802 stranded Nigerians that the Nigerian government had promised would be evacuated to Nigeria on Thursday and Friday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed that the second batch will arrive in the country on Friday and would be received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by the ministry’s officials.

A statement said, “They (returnees) will be quarantined at the FCT Hajj camp for a period of 14 days in line with established COVID-19 protocols. Thereafter, the ministry will facilitate their movement to their respective home destinations.”

Announcing the return of the first batch, NIDCOM said out of the 384 returnees, 300 are males while 83 are females with one infant whose gender the Commission didn’t disclose.

NIDCOM said on Twitter, “384 Returnees (300 Males, 83 Females and one Infant) of the 802 stranded Nigerians just arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja via Saudi Air flight B773 at about 1:10 pm local time today 28th January 2021.”