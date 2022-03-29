4. What Should You Know If You Want To Try It?

Some people get off on erotic humiliation, or consensual psychological humiliation. For women, a common example of this is enjoying being called some variety of a “dirty slut.” Such dirty talk is part of a D/S, or dominant and submissive, relationship. When the man is the submissive partner, or cuck, what often gets him off is being told that he has a tiny penis, or is wimpy and pathetic, and can never please his wife like another man can. The bedroom can be a safe space to explore our shadow selves or insecurities, which may be why some submissive women like being called slut and submissive men enjoy being emasculated. “A lot of this stems from the pressure that comes from being a male in a patriarchal society. Men are expected to top. Men are expected to sexually control their partners. Men are supposed to initiate sex,” says Ms. Tomorrow, a Nashville-based dominatrix. And speaking of leaning into insecurities, she adds that often cucks do have small penises. So rather than hide them, they e. Ms. Tomorrow adds that many of the cucks who see her are in vanilla relationships and fear they cannot discuss their submissive cuck side with their wives.

Along with humiliation, and consensual power exchange of dominant and submissive relationships, some people experience compersion, or pleasure through their partner’s pleasurepersion is a term often used by polyamorous people, swingers, and can refer to getting off on your partner getting off. Couples may find that compersion heightens their own sexual relationship. And sometimes, it’s just hot to watch your partner fuck someone else.

Ms. Tomorrow’s first piece of advice is to be honest with your partner. Honesty within relationships is not only the building block of trust and communication, but important to have a healthy sex life. How can you enjoy your sexual interests if you can’t express them?

If you’re a married couple looking to try cuckolding or hotwifing, first consider if this is something you want to actually do in real life. Sometimes our fantasies signify how we want our sex life to look, and other times, they’re just sexual fantasies that we’d rather not act out. So, before you find a bull, watch some cuckolding porn. Or, you may simply want to dirty talk to one another. Perhaps you’re a man with a submissive side, but you don’t want your partner to really sleep with someone else. Verbally role-play by describing being fucked by someone else while the two of you have sex, or she can describe a scenario while you masturbate.

Has it been a little too long since the last time you got lucky? If you’re looking to meet someone who’ll be down to hook up with you (and who isn’t looking for a relationship), take a look at these hookup sites:

XMatch

AskMen Recommends: XMatch, a hookup site featuring millions of users across the globe, is all about helping you meet people who are looking for sex rather than a lengthy relationship, which makes it perfect for a couple looking for a bull.

FriendFinder-X

AskMen Recommends: Similar to XMatch, FriendFinder-X is a “no strings attached” type of hookup site featuring tons of real accounts with uncensored, explicit profile photos. Since the site’s aim is to help people satisfy their sexual urges and explore their kinky cravings, it could be the sekswebsites idea place to find someone to cuckold you.

Adult Friend Finder

AskMen Recommends: This is chock-full with a ton of users, so good chance you’ll find someone who shares your kink no matter where you live. If you’re not ready to commit to an in-person cucking, the site also lets you engage in cybersex with other users, making it a great option for anyone looking to experiment.